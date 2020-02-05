Latest weather maker as of late Wednesday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of our latest storm system is forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex late tonight.

Early Thursday Morning Forecast

A mix of light rain, sleet and snow are possible.

Forecast Snow Amounts Wednesday Night

Very small accumulations are possible mainly in east Texas up into Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas where temperatures may drop to near freezing.

No travel difficulties are anticipated.  This is due to the warm ground from highs in the 70s to low 80s earlier in the week.

