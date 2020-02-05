SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of our latest storm system is forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex late tonight.
A mix of light rain, sleet and snow are possible.
Very small accumulations are possible mainly in east Texas up into Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas where temperatures may drop to near freezing.
No travel difficulties are anticipated. This is due to the warm ground from highs in the 70s to low 80s earlier in the week.
Get the latest from Meteorologist Brian Fowler early tomorrow before you head out the door.