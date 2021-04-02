SHREVEPORT, La. - It's not often that we see snow. The Shreveport National Weather Service says the average is about an inch per year. In February, Shreveport received close to 9 inches.
And cold...usually the first couple of weeks of the second month are the coldest that winter has to offer. February 2021 was record setting! In fact, we broke February 16th's morning low record by 19 degrees!
Check out this video of the recap of February's Arctic Blast.
For more information, go to this report called Arctic Outbreak 2021 from the Shreveport National Weather Service.