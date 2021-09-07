Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Larry
Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Larry

Major Hurricane Larry continued to churn up the waters of the central Atlantic ocean Tuesday afternoon.

Current Data for Major Hurricane Larry from the National Hurricane Center

Upwelling by the slow moving storm dropped the winds 10 mph over the past 24 hours.  Movement was to the northwest at 9 mph.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Major Hurricane Larry

Further weakening is projected by the National Hurricane Center as the storm approaches Bermuda later this week.  Cooler waters and increasing wind shear from the jet stream are expected to be the culprits.

Track this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

Report a typo on this article
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments