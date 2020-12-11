The growing season is officially over in the ArkLaTex due to this layer of ice on our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Robert Morris's car. But, how did it get there?
Here are the mechanics of frost formation:
First, you need clear skies, light winds and chilly air near or below freezing.
This allows heat to radiate to the very cold, winter sky from objects facing it like roof tops, grass and car windshields.
Even plants can frost up if they face the night sky.
These exposed objects loose their heat rapidly and become colder than the adjacent air.
If it's above freezing and the humidity is high, the adjacent layer of air to the exposed objects cools to the saturation or dew point. Then, water droplets form on the objects.
Once the objects cool below 32 F, the water droplets freeze forming Frozen Dew.
If the ambient is at freezing or below, the water vapor in the air freezes at the frost point and deposits on the exposed objects as Frost.
On average in the ArkLaTex, first and last frost dates range from mid November to early March respectively.