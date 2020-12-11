First Frost of the Season in DeQueen courtesy of KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Robert Morris
The growing season is officially over in the ArkLaTex due to this layer of ice on our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Robert Morris's car.  But, how did it get there?

Here are the mechanics of frost formation:

Frozen Dew and Frost Formation Step 1

First, you need clear skies, light winds and chilly air near or below freezing.

Frozen Dew and Frost Formation Step 2

This allows heat to radiate to the very cold, winter sky from objects facing it like roof tops, grass and car windshields.

Frosty Plant courtesy of Robert Morris in DeQueen

Even plants can frost up if they face the night sky.

Frozen Dew and Frost Formation Step 3

These exposed objects loose their heat rapidly and become colder than the adjacent air.

Frozen Dew and Frost Formation Step 4

If it's above freezing and the humidity is high, the adjacent layer of air to the exposed objects cools to the saturation or dew point.  Then, water droplets form on the objects.

Frozen Dew and Frost Formation Step 5

Once the objects cool below 32 F, the water droplets freeze forming Frozen Dew.

Frozen Dew and Frost Formation Step 6

If the ambient is at freezing or below, the water vapor in the air freezes at the frost point and deposits on the exposed objects as Frost.

On average in the ArkLaTex, first and last frost dates range from mid November to early March respectively.

