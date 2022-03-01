SHREVEPORT, La. - March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. On this day, we had a high of 75 which is 9 degrees above the 30 year average for this date from 1991-2020. Even though it was quite warm, we weren't close to the record of 85.
Meteorological Winter turned out warm and dry. The season which began December 1st and ended on Monday was the 12th warmest with an average temperature of 53.1 degrees. This compares with the climatic average of 49.7 degrees.
Rainfall was below average by almost 50%. 7.37 inches fell during the winter. Average is 13.64 inches.