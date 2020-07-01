Shreveport National Weather Rainfall Data for June 30th, 2020
Shreveport National Weather Rainfall Data for June 30th, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. - We are half way through 2020 and it's been a tough year for many things...except rainfall.

The Shreveport National Weather Service says we were a couple of inches below average for June, but remain about 10 inches above for the year.

Drought Monitor from NOAA for June 23rd, 2020

In fact, NOAA or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Drought Monitor says that we are currently not experiencing drought conditions in the ArkLaTex.  That's good news going into the driest time of the year...mid-late summer.

July through September Rainfall Forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center

And the forecast according to the Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) indicates possibly less sprinkler usage this summer as compared to past ones.

Here are some mid-year reports from the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers:

WEATHER WATCHER LOCATION JUNE RAIN TOTAL MID-YEAR RAIN TOTAL 
 Edwin Christian Crossroads, TX 2.15 in 38.22 in
 Michelle Gullette Ringgold, LA 4.04 in 38.92 in
 Tommy Lowe Fulton, AR 14.64 in 
 Mike Lyles Shreveport 2.02 in 42.20 in
 Robert Morris DeQueen, AR 4.40 in 41.52 in
 Jason Patterson Atlanta, TX 2.73 in 38.53 in
 Leslie Smith Minden, LA 3.19 in 39.76 in
 Russell Teutsch Bossier City 4.20 in 
 Ronnie Vail Ruston, LA 5.17 in 46.47 in

Looks like Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR had a soggy month with over 14 inches.  Average is about a third of that.  Ronnie Vail has experienced a wet year with nearly a year's worth in 6 months!

Thanks weather watchers for your information.

Get the latest KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports daily on our evening shows or on our 24 Hour Weather Channel (Digital 3.2).

If you would like to join our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher program and represent your community on our weather maps, sign up here.

Then, send us your data.  Highs, lows and rainfall work well for us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments