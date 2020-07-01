SHREVEPORT, La. - We are half way through 2020 and it's been a tough year for many things...except rainfall.
The Shreveport National Weather Service says we were a couple of inches below average for June, but remain about 10 inches above for the year.
In fact, NOAA or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Drought Monitor says that we are currently not experiencing drought conditions in the ArkLaTex. That's good news going into the driest time of the year...mid-late summer.
And the forecast according to the Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) indicates possibly less sprinkler usage this summer as compared to past ones.
Here are some mid-year reports from the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers:
|WEATHER WATCHER
|LOCATION
|JUNE RAIN TOTAL
|MID-YEAR RAIN TOTAL
|Edwin Christian
|Crossroads, TX
|2.15 in
|38.22 in
|Michelle Gullette
|Ringgold, LA
|4.04 in
|38.92 in
|Tommy Lowe
|Fulton, AR
|14.64 in
|Mike Lyles
|Shreveport
|2.02 in
|42.20 in
|Robert Morris
|DeQueen, AR
|4.40 in
|41.52 in
|Jason Patterson
|Atlanta, TX
|2.73 in
|38.53 in
|Leslie Smith
|Minden, LA
|3.19 in
|39.76 in
|Russell Teutsch
|Bossier City
|4.20 in
|Ronnie Vail
|Ruston, LA
|5.17 in
|46.47 in
Looks like Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR had a soggy month with over 14 inches. Average is about a third of that. Ronnie Vail has experienced a wet year with nearly a year's worth in 6 months!
Thanks weather watchers for your information.
Get the latest KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports daily on our evening shows or on our 24 Hour Weather Channel (Digital 3.2).
If you would like to join our KTBS 3 Weather Watcher program and represent your community on our weather maps, sign up here.
Then, send us your data. Highs, lows and rainfall work well for us.