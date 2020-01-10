SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a moderate risk of severe storms for Friday afternoon and night. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are possible.
A powerful storm system in the southwest US Thursday evening is headed our way and could be the driving force for severe weather.
Here is the forecast timeline for the ArkLaTex:
Storms are expected to approach east Texas and Oklahoma Friday afternoon. Some supercells may form overhead during that time ahead of the main line.
Stormy weather is projected to continue moving into the area during the evening.
Storms are forecast in the ArkLaTex until well after midnight.
Then, it becomes windy and colder with a little snow over Oklahoma and Arkansas after sunrise Saturday. No accumulations are expected.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed a couple of inches in a short period of time.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will activate its Crisis Action Team for possible severe weather expected to impact the state beginning Friday.
The National Weather Service indicates a line of storms is expected to develop west of Louisiana Friday evening. The storms will push across the state Friday night and Saturday. The storms are capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.
The team will begin watching the weather Friday and stay activated through Monday night due to the college football national championship game in New Orleans.
The team will analyze and process any requests for support from local emergency managers at the parish level.
Tex Gov. Greg Abbott has placed numerous resources on standby and will elevate the State Operations Center to Level III as severe weather and tornadic activity is forecast to impact the eastern half of the state.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, additional law enforcement and volunteer organizations on standby across the region to ensure the state is ready to respond to any requests for assistance from local government officials.
