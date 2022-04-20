SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Doppler Radar showed showers and thunderstorms over the northern half of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday morning.
The totals were light except for Fulton, AR according to Tommy Lowe. He had over an inch. Just down the road, Marilyn Copeland in Summerfield received a quarter of an inch.
Central sections were much less with Ronnie Vail in Ruston picking up .08 inches.
Just trace amounts showed up in the Shreveport/Bossier metro area.
Near Toledo Bend, John Henry in Coushatta had top honors with .25 inches. Barry Howard in Clarence had only a trace.
