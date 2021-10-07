SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. This was 7 degrees above average and 3 shy of tying the record set back in the late 1800s.
Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 90 degree heat. Here are their reports:
Jason Patterson in Atlanta, Texas had 90 degrees Thursday afternoon.
Readings were mostly in the 80s across the central part of the area including Edwin Christian in Crossroads, Texas at 88.
Around the metro area, John Grubb in Benton had 96 followed by Mike Lyles in Shreveport at 91.
Down south, Michelle Gullette ended up at 92 in Ringgold. Nearby in Coushatta, Eugen Eiland registered 91.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your information.
To join our group and represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here. Then, send us your data. Highs, lows and rainfall work. Severe weather info is good too.