SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service measured a high temperature of 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon. This was one degree shy of tying the record and 13 above average!
A few of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 90 degrees. Here are their reports:
Both Brian Loper in Atlanta and Chuck Kamm in Redwater had highs in the mid 80s. Both were about 10 above average.
South near I-20, June Jones and Ed Christian both saw the mid to upper 80s.
Around Shreveport/Bossier City, Mike Lyles and Bob Fentress measured 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
Near Toledo Bend, a number of reports were in the upper 80s including Eugene Eiland with 89 in Coushatta.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your information.
