SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the river city reached 92 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. This was a degree shy of the record set in 1881 and 7 more than the 30 year average.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also recorded hot afternoon temperatures. Here are their measurements.
Across the northern part of the ArkLaTex, maximum temperatures ranged from 86 in Ozan, AR as measured by Joyce Sproles to 92 degrees in Karnack recorded by Lennie Vowell.
Central sections were mostly in the 90s with June Jones in Elysian Fields registering 92. She was followed by Richard White in Minden with 91.
Around the metro area, highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mike Lyles in Shreveport had 93.
In Toledo Bend, highs ranged from the 80s to the mid 90s. Kay Berry in Stonewall had 89. Greg Petrus in Melrose was the highest at 96.
Even hotter weather is forecast on Wednesday. Highs could reach the middle 90s.
