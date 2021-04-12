SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunshine, low humidity and relatively dry ground allowed for the mercury to climb to near record levels on Monday. The Shreveport National Weather Service had 89 degrees as their afternoon high. This was 3 degrees shy of the record from the 1800s. And, this temperature was 13 degrees above average!
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured highs in the 80s-90s Monday afternoon. Here are their measurements:
Northern ArkLaTex reports ranged from 82 degrees in Emerson, Arkansas according to Thomas Ware to 91 in Karnack, Texas as recorded by Lenny Vowell. Average highs in this part of the area are in the mid 70s.
Central ArkLaTex highs were from the upper 80s to low 90s. Edwin Christian in Crossroads, Texas had 90 degrees this afternoon. Bob Britton in Sarepta was at 86 some 10 degrees below average.
Metro highs were also very warm. Molly Rankin in Benton had 86 Monday afternoon. Bob Fentress in Belleview was 5 degrees hotter at 91. Average is 77 this time of year.
Toledo Bend was also very warm or down right hot. Michelle Gullette in Ringgold registered 92 degrees. Average is 14 degrees cooler! Troy Webb in Noble had a high of 84 that was still 6 above the average of 78.
