SHREVEPORT, La. - Cool and dry air settled into the ArkLaTex early Wednesday behind our last cold front. The morning temperature dropped to 50 degrees in Shreveport. That was just 3 shy of the record set back in 1957 according to the National Weather Service.
Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers even measured temperatures in the 40s!
Here are the morning lows:
Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR had one of the coolest readings this morning with 46 degrees. The average is closer to 60.
The central part of the ArkLaTex was chilly too. The cold spot was in Homer. KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Wayne Hatfield reported 45 early today.
Around the metro area, Belleview was the coolest with 47 degrees as reported by Bob Fentress.
Even Toledo Bend was chilly. The average low is 61. Joaquin, TX was 11 degrees cooler according to Larry Rymal.
