SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant storm system for the ArkLaTex was located in the central Pacific Ocean Monday evening.
This weather feature is forecast to reach our area on Sunday.
Preliminary model data shows a weak surface front that slides south of us on Sunday afternoon. This solution keeps the most unstable air and significant severe weather potential near the coast.
Rain amounts could exceed a few inches over Toledo Bend.
