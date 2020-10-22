SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex Friday bringing some showers and a few storms plus slightly cooler weather. The chance of measurable rain is good across all the area.
Widespread severe weather is not expected.
Rain amounts in general are not supposed to be too heavy. Most may see a quarter of an inch with a few localized heavier amounts.
The cold front approaches the ArkLaTex from the northwest early Friday morning.
The boundary enters southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas by mid morning Friday.
At the lunch hour, the front reaches Shreveport.
In the mid afternoon, Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana could be affected.
The rain departs during the late afternoon.
Some clearing occurs late Friday evening.
Temperatures begin near 70 at sunrise and rise into the lower 80s during the mid day.
The front departs Friday evening leaving generally nice weather for the weekend. Clouds may hang around Saturday helping to keep us in the 60s. Warmer weather arrives Sunday.
