Friday Rain Chance
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex Friday bringing some showers and a few storms plus slightly cooler weather.  The chance of measurable rain is good across all the area.

Severe Weather Threat for Friday

Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts in general are not supposed to be too heavy.  Most may see a quarter of an inch with a few localized heavier amounts.

7 AM Friday Forecast

The cold front approaches the ArkLaTex from the northwest early Friday morning.

9 AM Friday Forecast

The boundary enters southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas by mid morning Friday.

Noon Friday Forecast

At the lunch hour, the front reaches Shreveport.

3 PM Friday Forecast

In the mid afternoon, Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana could be affected.

5 PM Friday Forecast

The rain departs during the late afternoon.

10 PM Friday Forecast

Some clearing occurs late Friday evening.

Planning Forecast for Shreveport

Temperatures begin near 70 at sunrise and rise into the lower 80s during the mid day.

Friday - Sunday Forecast

The front departs Friday evening leaving generally nice weather for the weekend.  Clouds may hang around Saturday helping to keep us in the 60s.  Warmer weather arrives Sunday.

