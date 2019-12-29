Next Weather Maker as of Sunday Evening
Next Weather Maker as of Sunday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker located on the west coast Sunday evening is expected to arrive here on New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve Forecast

The storm system will send some high clouds our way on New Year's Eve.  Rain is not expected until the next day though.

7 a.m. New Year's Day Forecast

A few showers are possible early New Year's Day over east Texas.

Noon New Year's Day Forecast

The rain is projected to spread east by the lunch hour.

5 p.m. New Year's Day Forecast
10 p.m. New Year's Day Forecast

The highest chance of measurable rain is forecast New Year's afternoon and evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts may exceed a half inch.

