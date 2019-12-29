SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker located on the west coast Sunday evening is expected to arrive here on New Year's Day.
The storm system will send some high clouds our way on New Year's Eve. Rain is not expected until the next day though.
A few showers are possible early New Year's Day over east Texas.
The rain is projected to spread east by the lunch hour.
The highest chance of measurable rain is forecast New Year's afternoon and evening.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed a half inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2 (the 24 Hour Weather Channel) and the KTBS 3 Weather APP. for updates.