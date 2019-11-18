SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker brings a cold front and rain. The storm system approaches the area Thursday afternoon from the northwest.
The front is scheduled to move through Friday with showers and a few storms. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.
The rain is expected to end Friday afternoon with clearing skies by the weekend.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch in a few locations across the ArkLaTex.
