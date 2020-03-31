SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker consists of two systems on the west US coast Monday evening. The southern one should weaken and shear out sending high clouds our way. The other will combine with the leftovers and bring a cold front with rain Friday and Saturday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain enters the area early Friday morning.
The precipitation increases late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west.
The front moves into the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. The rain may be the heaviest at that time.
The precipitation may linger through Saturday afternoon as the cold front weakens and stalls. This is due to northern storm system pulling up stationary.
Forecast rain amounts may top an inch north of I-20 and less toward Toledo Bend.
This is a preliminary forecast as timing and intensity of the weather maker may change during the next few days.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App and the KTBS 3 Now devices for updates.