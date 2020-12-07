Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker as of Monday Evening
Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker as of Monday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system in the southwest US Monday evening is forecast to push through the ArkLaTex Friday with showers and storms.

Here's the timeline:

Friday Morning Forecast

The front moves into the ArkLaTex Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

The boundary reaches Shreveport in the afternoon.

Friday Evening Forecast

It departs the area late in the evening.

Saturday Morning Forecast

Clouds clear Saturday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed an inch.

This is a preliminary outlook and is subject to change.  Get the latest forecast updates from KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktb.com and the KTBS 3 Now devices.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments