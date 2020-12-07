SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system in the southwest US Monday evening is forecast to push through the ArkLaTex Friday with showers and storms.
Here's the timeline:
The front moves into the ArkLaTex Friday morning.
The boundary reaches Shreveport in the afternoon.
It departs the area late in the evening.
Clouds clear Saturday morning.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch.
This is a preliminary outlook and is subject to change. Get the latest forecast updates from KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktb.com and the KTBS 3 Now devices.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast