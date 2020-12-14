Satellite/Radar Image of Tuesday's Weather Maker as of Monday Evening
Satellite/Radar Image of Tuesday's Weather Maker as of Monday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Monday evening, our Next Weather Maker was over the southern Rocky Mountains.

Tuesday's Timeline of the Rain Chance

This system is projected to move through the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.  The best chance of measurable rain appears to be during the afternoon and early evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Clouds push in and thicken up Tuesday morning.

Midday Tuesday Forecast

Showers develop over east Texas during the late morning and early afternoon.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers cover much of northwest Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.  Widely scattered activity is expected elsewhere.

Tuesday Evening Forecast

By evening, the rain moves into Mississippi.  On the back side of this system, some snow may mix with rain.  No accumulations are expected.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Tuesday's Storm

Rain totals are forecast on the light side.

