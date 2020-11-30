SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex was crossing the western side of the Rocky Mountains Monday evening.
This feature is forecast to bring showers and isolated storms to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers are expected across east Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday.
By the middle of the day, rain is projected to move into northwest Louisiana.
Rain should cover most of the ArkLaTex during the Afternoon.
By the late evening, the showers are forecast to spread into east Arkansas and Louisiana.
Rain should depart the area early Thursday.
Forecast rain amounts may approach an inch.
