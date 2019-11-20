Next Weather Maker location Wednesday Evening
Next Weather Maker location Wednesday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker currently on the west coast is forecast to move through the area by the end of Friday.  Here is the forecast timeline:

Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Thursday Night Forecast

The rain slowly moves into the ArkLaTex on Thursday.

Severe Risk

There is a marginal risk of severe weather mainly for hail and gusty winds on Thursday.

Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Midday Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast

By Friday, most see rain with some thunderstorms.

Friday Night Forecast

The precipitation ends Friday night.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch in some locations.

