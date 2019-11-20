SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker currently on the west coast is forecast to move through the area by the end of Friday. Here is the forecast timeline:
The rain slowly moves into the ArkLaTex on Thursday.
There is a marginal risk of severe weather mainly for hail and gusty winds on Thursday.
By Friday, most see rain with some thunderstorms.
The precipitation ends Friday night.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch in some locations.
