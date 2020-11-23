SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker located in the 4-corners region of the US Monday evening is forecast to roll through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night.
It poses a threat of severe weather. The risk is marginal for hail and gusty winds according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The storms move into the area about midnight early Wednesday along a cold front.
At 2 a.m., the storms push into Shreveport and Bossier City.
At 5 a.m., the line advances into Toledo Bend.
By 7 a.m., the storms depart the area.
Rain amounts may add up to an inch.
Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving with highs in the 60s-70s.
Another storm system arrives Friday with rain.
