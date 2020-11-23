Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex as of Monday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker located in the 4-corners region of the US Monday evening is forecast to roll through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night.

Severe Threat for the ArkLaTex on Tuesday Night

It poses a threat of severe weather.  The risk is marginal for hail and gusty winds according to the Storm Prediction Center.

12 AM Wednesday Forecast

The storms move into the area about midnight early Wednesday along a cold front.

2 AM Wednesday Forecast

At 2 a.m., the storms push into Shreveport and Bossier City.

5 AM Wednesday Forecast

At 5 a.m., the line advances into Toledo Bend.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

By 7 a.m., the storms depart the area.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts may add up to an inch.

Thanksgiving Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving with highs in the 60s-70s.

Friday's Storm System

Another storm system arrives Friday with rain.

