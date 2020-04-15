The Next Weather Makers for the ArkLaTex scheduled for the late week and weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Wednesday evening, the next weather makers for the ArkLaTex were located in the Pacific Northwest.

First Weather Maker arriving Friday

The first passes through on Friday.

Weak Cold Front with the First Weather Maker

It helps bring a weak cold front through with only isolated showers.

Friday's Rain Amounts

Very little rain is expected with the first system.

Saturday Night's Weather Maker

The second disturbance moves in late Saturday and Saturday night.

Saturday Night Forecast

This system causes a warm front to move north through the ArkLaTex with showers and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday Night's Rain Amounts

Rain totals are forecast to be light.

Sunday's Weather Maker

The last disturbance passes through Sunday.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

It brings a surface storm system with showers and thunderstorms.  Some storms could be strong.  Severe weather potential is there, but it's too early to determine.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Sunday

The heaviest rain totals occur during this time.  Amounts may exceed an inch.

