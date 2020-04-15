SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Wednesday evening, the next weather makers for the ArkLaTex were located in the Pacific Northwest.
The first passes through on Friday.
It helps bring a weak cold front through with only isolated showers.
Very little rain is expected with the first system.
The second disturbance moves in late Saturday and Saturday night.
This system causes a warm front to move north through the ArkLaTex with showers and a few thunderstorms.
Rain totals are forecast to be light.
The last disturbance passes through Sunday.
It brings a surface storm system with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. Severe weather potential is there, but it's too early to determine.
The heaviest rain totals occur during this time. Amounts may exceed an inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Weather App for updates.