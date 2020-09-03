SHREVEPORT, La. - The computer forecast programs or computer models are showing a strong cold front sweeping across the country during the middle of next week. This front brings big changes concerning rainfall and temperatures to our area.
Here are the preliminary forecast details:
Tuesday Morning: The front brings snow to Colorado!
Tuesday Afternoon: The boundary moves into southeast Oklahoma pushing storms into our area.
Wednesday Morning: The front moves through the ArkLaTex and the rain continues.
Wednesday Afternoon: The cold front and rain depart the area.
Thursday Morning: Forecast lows hit the 40s-50s.
Thursday Afternoon: Highs reach the 70s.
Morning temperatures look suspect for late summer in the ArkLaTex. Averages range from near 70 in the morning to 92 in the afternoon. Adjusting the raw model data for early September, lows in the 50s-60s and highs in the 70s-80s seem reasonable.
