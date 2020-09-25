SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny weather is forecast for both Saturday
and Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Our next weather maker arrives on Monday. A cold front moves through bringing showers and storms.
Nice weather returns Tuesday
and remains for the rest of next week. Highs are forecast near 80 and lows in the 50s.
Watch Meteorologist Neil Shaw this weekend for updates.
