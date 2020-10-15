SHREVEPORT, La. - Clouds should slowly clear by Friday afternoon leaving nice weather for the weekend.
Highs Friday afternoon should be near 70 degrees.
Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 40s. Some upper 30s are possible in the countryside of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Sunny skies are expected that afternoon with highs in the 70s.
Warmer weather with more clouds is the outlook for Sunday morning. Isolated showers are possible in the mountains just north of us.
Temperatures approach 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Isolated showers remain mostly to our north.
