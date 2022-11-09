Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened to a hurricane late Wednesday afternoon as it was passing over Grand Bahama Island. Regional Radar imagery showed the large eye over the island.
The National Hurricane Center as of the 6 p.m. EST advisory had Nicole at 75 mph winds with 85 mph gusts. Movement was to the west at 12 mph.
Nicole is forecast to become the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season as it moves into Florida after midnight.
Nicole will be steered away from our area with a late week cold front. So, this hurricane is not a threat to the ArkLaTex!
Follow this storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.