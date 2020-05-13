A weather disturbance in the jet stream flow may produce a sub-tropical low off the east coast of Florida this weekend.
This low may bring rain to the sunshine state, but should push away from the coast into the Atlantic by early next week. It's not expected to affect the gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
Hurricane season officially starts in just a few weeks. The Colorado State University forecast calls for an above average season with 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center comes out on the 21st of May.
Follow the tropics in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.