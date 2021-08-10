Potential Tropical Storm Six continues organizing as it moves through the northern Caribbean.
Winds as of the Tuesday 5 p.m. advisory were at 35 mph with higher gusts.
The National Hurricane Center thinks the storm will intensify to Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday night. Thus, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for winds over 39 mph in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Watches are up for the southern Bahamas.
The official forecast has the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
