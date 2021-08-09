Potential Tropical Storm Six was approaching Martinique in the Windward Islands of the eastern Caribbean Monday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center says the storm had 35 mph winds with higher gusts.
Tropical Storm Watches are up for the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as 40 plus mph winds could occur during the next day or so.
The official forecast has Six heading up into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the first of next week.
Track Six with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.