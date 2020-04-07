SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system near Los Angeles on Tuesday evening is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex by Saturday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain is projected to move into the area Saturday morning.
Wet and cool weather is expected late that afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.
The rain could intensify as the surface low approaches the ArkLaTex late Saturday evening.
The storm begins moving away from the area early Easter morning. The rain tapers off.
Skies start clearing early Easter afternoon.
Sunshine and temperatures near 80 are possible late in the day.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed a few inches by the Sunday's end.
As long as it stays cool with the ArkLaTex north of the warm front, severe weather may be kept to a minimum.
