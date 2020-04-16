SHREVEPORT, La. - Three weather disturbances in the western US Thursday evening are forecast to affect the ArkLaTex Friday through Sunday evening.
The first one over the Continental Divide brings a cold front through on Friday.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible by Friday afternoon.
Rain is possible through Friday night ending by early Saturday.
The next disturbance pushes a warm front into the ArkLaTex Saturday night with showers and a few storms.
The final disturbance could cause severe storms on Sunday. Some may develop in east Texas by mid morning.
And move into Mississippi by the late afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible including isolated tornadoes.
The rain should end by Sunday night.
Forecast rain amounts could be an inch or two.
