SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm in the desert southwest Friday evening is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Saturday. The rain arrives in the morning and leaves that evening. Sunday looks dry.
Here are the forecast details:
Rain moves in to the northwest part of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning.
By early afternoon, it spreads into the central sections.
The rain moves into the eastern areas during the late afternoon.
Then, the precipitation departs by early evening.
The risk of severe storms is marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds would be the primary severe weather problem in Arkansas and north Louisiana.
In Shreveport, the best chance of rain is in the afternoon. Temperatures start and top out in the 70s.
Sunshine returns Sunday morning.
It stays dry through Sunday afternoon, but the clouds are on the increase.
Sunday's planner includes a 0% chance of rain. So, it's the pick day of the weekend for outdoor planning.
Forecast rain amounts still look like they will be an inch or less.
