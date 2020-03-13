SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and thunderstorms are expected over some of the ArkLaTex on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend's weather maker was moving over the four corners region of the US Friday evening.
Here are the Precisioncast Forecasts from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon:
A warm front moves north across the ArkLaTex Saturday. Patchy drizzle and showers plus a big warm up are forecast.
A cold front moves in late Saturday night with showers and storms. The boundary pushes down to Toledo Bend by Sunday afternoon. Most of the ArkLaTex picks up rain Saturday night into Sunday.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch over northern sections and much less toward Toledo Bend over the weekend.
