Our Midweek Storm as of Monday evening on the west US coast
SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system on the west coast Monday evening is forecast to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.  Here is the forecast timeline:

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

Rain moves in by early Wednesday morning.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

It continues on through the rest of Wednesday 

7 AM Thursday Forecast

and early Thursday morning.

Midday Thursday Forecast

It finally ends by midday Thursday. 

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts may exceed a couple of inches.

