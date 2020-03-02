SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system on the west coast Monday evening is forecast to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain moves in by early Wednesday morning.
It continues on through the rest of Wednesday
and early Thursday morning.
It finally ends by midday Thursday.
Rain amounts may exceed a couple of inches.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2 (the 24 Hour Weather Channel), ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Weather App for updates.