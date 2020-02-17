Next Weather Makers for the ArkLaTex as of Monday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Expect rainy skies through Thursday morning due to our next weather makers.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms congregate along a cold front Tuesday morning over the I-30 corridor.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The rain spreads area wide by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

The precipitation tapers off on Wednesday morning behind the front.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Significant rain moves back in from the southwest late Wednesday.

Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers are forecast Thursday morning.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The rain ends by Thursday afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts may be less than last week!

