SHREVEPORT, La. - Expect rainy skies through Thursday morning due to our next weather makers.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms congregate along a cold front Tuesday morning over the I-30 corridor.
The rain spreads area wide by Tuesday afternoon.
The precipitation tapers off on Wednesday morning behind the front.
Significant rain moves back in from the southwest late Wednesday.
Showers are forecast Thursday morning.
The rain ends by Thursday afternoon.
Forecast rain amounts may be less than last week!
