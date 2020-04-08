TEXARKANA, Tx. - Texarkana broke a high temperature record today according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. They made it to 89 degrees...nearly 15 above average. The old record was 88 from the very hot and dry year of 2011.
Shreveport was not far behind recording a maximum of 88 degrees...just one shy of the record.
The KTBS 3 Weather watchers also indicated some really hot weather for this time of year. Here are their afternoon highs:
Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Highs ranged from the low 80s in Emerson Arkansas according to Thomas Ware to 96 in Texarkana recorded by Linda Kaufmann. Her reading may have been sun aided, but nonetheless a hot day for sure!
Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher readings were in the 80s today. Dave Armstrong in Mansfield reported 83 degrees. June Jones was four higher at 87 in Elysian Fields.
Metro highs were well above the 75 degree average for this date. Robert Fentress in Belleview had 92.
Southern sections varied from the lower 80s in Noble, LA according to Troy Webb to 90 in Jamestown, LA as indicated by Nancy Edwards.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your data. To join our program, register here. Then, when possible, send us your data. Daytime highs, lows and rainfall work well for us.