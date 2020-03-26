SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport had a record high temperature this afternoon of 89 according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record was 88 in 2011.
You might recall in 2011, we saw 63 days above 100 degrees with exceptional drought. Hopefully, that won't be the case this year.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures and close to average rainfall for the rest of Spring.
Tomorrow may be another record setting day. The forecast high is again near 90 degrees.
The Shreveport National Weather Service says the record is 89 set back in 1935.
