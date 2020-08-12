TEXARKANA, Ar. - Record rainfall occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas early Wednesday morning according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
6.8 inches fell during the morning and 7.43 inches accumulated over a 24 hour period. The old record was 2.20 inches set in 1966.
Estimated rainfall from the Shreveport National Weather Service Dual Pol Doppler Radar showed some areas of southwest Arkansas were over 8 inches.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers near the I-30 corridor measured the most rainfall. The ones south of I-20 barely saw a sprinkle. Here are their amounts:
Fashia Rhodes-Hickman in Hope, Arkansas received the most rainfall Wednesday morning with 7.50 inches. She was followed by Tommy Lowe in Fulton with 6.55 inches. Thomas Ware in Emerson had less than a tenth of an inch.
South to I-20, rain amounts fell off sharply. Lenny Vowell in Karnack registered a third of an inch. Leslie Smith in Minden just had a few sprinkles or a trace.
Around the Shreveport/Bossier City metro area, Jeff Moody in Benton reported .79 inches. Just down the road in Shreveport, Mike Lyles saw only .02 inches.
Amounts around Toledo Bend were even less. Larry Rymal in Joaquin, Texas saw a third of an inch while Michelle Gullette in Ringgold and Barry Howard in Clarence had just trace.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your information. If you would like to help represent your location on our maps, register here and send us your data.