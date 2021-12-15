SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter starts next Tuesday, December 21st at 9:58 a.m. Christmas is the following Saturday. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 50s to low 60s. Average lows are in the 30s.
Today, the Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a record warm minimum temperature of 71 degrees. In the afternoon, they registered 80 degrees which tied the record set back in 2019.
Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher high temperatures:
Thanks weather watchers for your data. To represent your part of the ArkLaTex, join them by registering here and then send us your data.