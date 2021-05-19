SHREVEPORT, La. - The danger of flash flooding continues Wednesday for portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in all of the ArkLaTex until 7 a.m. Thursday according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the area Wednesday. The entire area is under a marginal risk for severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds and heavy rain.
A large storm system in the western US could keep the ArkLaTex wet through at least Thursday.
Rain amounts may exceed 7 inches especially in east Texas according to the GFS or Global Forecast System model.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.