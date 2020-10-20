SHREVEPORT, La. - The second severe weather season is coming soon.  Severe watches and warnings will likely be issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Watches and Warnings

Here is what they mean:

Watches:  severe weather is possible.  Be ready!

Warnings:  severe weather is happening.  Take cover!

Severe Weather Information

Life and property saving information is here.

So stay connected!

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

