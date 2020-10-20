SHREVEPORT, La. - The second severe weather season is coming soon. Severe watches and warnings will likely be issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Here is what they mean:
Watches: severe weather is possible. Be ready!
Warnings: severe weather is happening. Take cover!
Life and property saving information is here.
So stay connected!
