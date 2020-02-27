Upper Atmospheric Forecast for Tuesday Afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong upper atmospheric weather system with lots of dynamics is forecast to

Surface Forecast Tuesday Afternoon

push a surface storm system into the ArkLaTex next Tuesday.

Forecast Temperatures next Tuesday Afternoon

With most of our area in the warm sector...i.e. south of the warm front and east of the dry line, temperatures may soar into the low 70s.

Forecast Storm Energy for Next Tuesday Afternoon

This could provide enough instability and storm energy plus surface boundaries to act as catalysts to cause severe thunderstorms.

Tornado Potential for Next Tuesday Afternoon

Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and even tornadoes could occur.

It's early in the forecasting.  Timing and intensity of the parent storm are still in question.

