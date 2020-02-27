SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong upper atmospheric weather system with lots of dynamics is forecast to
push a surface storm system into the ArkLaTex next Tuesday.
With most of our area in the warm sector...i.e. south of the warm front and east of the dry line, temperatures may soar into the low 70s.
This could provide enough instability and storm energy plus surface boundaries to act as catalysts to cause severe thunderstorms.
Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and even tornadoes could occur.
It's early in the forecasting. Timing and intensity of the parent storm are still in question.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Weather App for updates.