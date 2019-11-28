SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe weather on Saturday. Gusty winds and tornadoes are the culprits. It's still early in the forecasting, so the details are preliminary.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and thunderstorms develop around the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning.
By midday Saturday, a dry line in yellow moves east across the area with a line of storms. Some could be severe.
Potentially severe storms continue through late afternoon.
The dry line and the storms depart the ArkLaTex during the early to mid evening. The severe threat diminishes.
