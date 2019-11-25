Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday and Tuesday Night
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong weather disturbance over the western US Monday evening is forecast to bring storms to the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Tuesday night.  Some of these could be severe.  The risk is slight over eastern sections of the ArkLaTex according to the Storm Prediction Center.  A marginal risk covers the rest of the area.  Strong gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Clouds increase Tuesday morning ahead of the storm system.

Midday Tuesday Forecast

Rain develops by early afternoon.

Forecast for Tuesday Afternoon

Storms are forecast across the area by 5 p.m.

Forecast for Tuesday Night

The storms begin to depart Tuesday evening.

Forecast for Wednesday Morning

Better weather is expected Wednesday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts appear to be on the light side.

