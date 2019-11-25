SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong weather disturbance over the western US Monday evening is forecast to bring storms to the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some of these could be severe. The risk is slight over eastern sections of the ArkLaTex according to the Storm Prediction Center. A marginal risk covers the rest of the area. Strong gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Clouds increase Tuesday morning ahead of the storm system.
Rain develops by early afternoon.
Storms are forecast across the area by 5 p.m.
The storms begin to depart Tuesday evening.
Better weather is expected Wednesday morning.
Forecast rain amounts appear to be on the light side.
