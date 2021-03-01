...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.0 feet Saturday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 20.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of bayou
bottoms. The boat ramp park at Dixie Inn is completely flooded at
this point.
&&