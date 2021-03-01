SHREVEPORT, La. - After several weeks of severe winter weather KTBS 3 and the National Weather Service Shreveport have partner up for Severe Weather Awareness Week. 

Monday, Mega 3 StormTeam Meteorologist Brian Fowler talked about the dangers of a common phenomenon in the ArkLaTex -- lightning.

Stay with us all week long as we go over other severe weather topics and how to keep you safe. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments