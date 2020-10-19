Severe Weather Awareness Week...Make a Plan

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our second severe weather season is just around the corner and the Shreveport National Weather Service wants to help keep you safe. October 18th-24th is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana. Here is topic #1...Make a Safety Plan.
First, find out about Wireless Emergency Alerts. They could save your life!
Second, obtain a NOAA Weather Radio.
Understand Severe Weather Sirens.
Also, the internet can provide valuable weather information. For example, get weather info anytime here: Shreveport National Weather Service and KTBS.
So, it's easy to be weather-wise with KTBS! Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.
