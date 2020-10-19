Severe Weather Awareness Week...Make a Plan
Severe Weather Awareness Week...Make a Plan

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our second severe weather season is just around the corner and the Shreveport National Weather Service wants to help keep you safe.  October 18th-24th is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana.  Here is topic #1...Make a Safety Plan.

Wireless Emergency Alerts

First, find out about Wireless Emergency Alerts They could save your life!

Second, obtain a NOAA Weather Radio.

Severe Weather Sirens

Understand Severe Weather Sirens.

Ways to Receive Weather Information according to the Shreveport National Weather Service

Also, the internet can provide valuable weather information.  For example, get weather info anytime here:  Shreveport National Weather Service and KTBS.

So, it's easy to be weather-wise with KTBS!  Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

