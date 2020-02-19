SHREVEPORT, La. - The American Red Cross traces its roots and their beginning back to 1881. The mission and goals of the Red Cross has never wavered. Responses to disasters, community safety programs and how to prepare for times of peril have never been more important than today.
Shreveport American Red Cross executive director Karen McCoy joined KTBS's Neil Shaw as he talked with the director who stated a few important facts such as:
- The number one response of the Red Cross is to structure fires such as homes.
- The agency undergoes continual upgrades to all of their programs concerning public safety.
- The Red Cross is manned by volunteers, in fact some 90% of workers are volunteers.
- All Louisiana statewide offices coordinate to respond to disasters across the state, other states and internationally.
- The Red Cross is partnering with KTBS and the National Weather Service to promote safety during Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Shreveport has been chosen as a Signature City for the “Sound the Alarm” program. It’s a national effort launched in 2014 to reduce home fire deaths. The Red Cross mobilizes resources and volunteers in support of home fire preparedness by going door to door installing smoke alarms and completing home fire safety checklists and escape plans in at risk neighborhoods. Four different areas will be canvassed in Shreveport Bossier this year.
For more information, contact the Shreveport Red Cross at (318) 865-9545 or click here. They are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. in Shreveport.