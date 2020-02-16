SHREVEPORT, La. - Tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail, and flash floods can occur at any time of the year. However, late winter and spring usually bring the greatest chance of these severe weather events occurring in Louisiana.
This week has been designated as severe weather awareness week in Louisiana. The goal of this special week is to call attention to the threats posed by weather hazards, as well as to review severe weather safety rules in an attempt to reduce the loss of life and injury.
Now is the time to develop a severe weather safety plan. The first step is to make a plan. A successful plan should include:
- To designate a shelter and this comes in a wide variety of ways. Both indoors and outdoors. Most of the time it will be your home such a safe place. A work safety plan is a must. And don't forget schools or if you are caught outdoors or in a vehicle.
- Have a reliable method of receiving emergency information. This includes a fully charged mobile device such as your cell phone which the most reliable source in case of power failure. The weather service radio still remains a vital part of any severe weather plan.
- Keep plenty of gas in your vehicle preferably a full tank. There may be days without power to the pump.
- Important papers and medications should be kept safe even for short term severe weather events. Of course hurricane season speaks volumes to this necessity.
- Emergency managers, schools, government agencies, private businesses, and families are encouraged to review and practice their severe weather safety plans or conduct drills at appropriate times.
- Also know severe weather terminology. Mostly the difference between a watch and a warning. Such as watch means severe weather is possible.Warning means severe weather has been detected.
- Have a plan. Enact your plan and take cover.
- Forecast timing changes so keep up with every forecast.
- Utilize different ways to receive alerts.
- Know where to shelter and again study the various severe weather terminology.